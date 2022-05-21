Goff John C Buys New Holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Goff John C bought a new stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Holley accounts for about 0.8% of Goff John C’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 289,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,461. Holley Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at $624,922,494.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

