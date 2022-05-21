Goff John C Invests $75,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Goff John C bought a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Conduent makes up about 0.1% of Goff John C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 26.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after buying an additional 701,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 689,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,354,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 519,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 20,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNDT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,675. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

