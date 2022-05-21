Goff John C Makes New $218,000 Investment in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Goff John C bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Brookdale Senior Living makes up approximately 0.3% of Goff John C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.48. 2,060,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

