Goff John C Takes Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Goff John C bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 534,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,718,000. Alpine Income Property Trust accounts for 12.5% of Goff John C’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINE. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.08. 61,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $213.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

