Golden Goose (GOLD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $96,472.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $532,521.26 and $96,472.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 68.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.45 or 0.07775815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00512036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033174 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,048.12 or 1.78254057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

