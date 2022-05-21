Goodwin Investment Advisory Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.30. 7,447,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.04 and its 200 day moving average is $448.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
