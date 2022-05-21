Goodwin Investment Advisory Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.30. 7,447,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.04 and its 200 day moving average is $448.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.