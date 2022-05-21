Goodwin Investment Advisory Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock remained flat at $$195.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,327. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.66 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

