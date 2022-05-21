Goodwin Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,871. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

