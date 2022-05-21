Goodwin Investment Advisory Sells 422 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Goodwin Investment Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,650 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.02. The stock had a trading volume of 306,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,843. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.69 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.89.

