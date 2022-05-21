Goodwin Investment Advisory Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.16 and its 200 day moving average is $413.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $327.06 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

