Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $5.80 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRAB. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.90 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Get Grab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $7,151,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $8,150,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.