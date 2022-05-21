Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $5.80 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRAB. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.90 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.22.
Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.29.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.