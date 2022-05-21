Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart Sells 12,573 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.