Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

