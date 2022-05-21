Griffon (NYSE:GFF) PT Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GFF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Griffon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of GFF opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.73. Griffon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Griffon by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Griffon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon (Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.