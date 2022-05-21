Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Trading Down 32.7%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) shares traded down 32.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.11 and last traded at 1.11. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.77.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

