Grupo Santander Upgrades Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to “Outperform”

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Grupo Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Grupo Santander’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 107.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $230,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 18.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.