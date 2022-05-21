Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Shares of GCAAF stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.