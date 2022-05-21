Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

