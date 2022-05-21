Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.
Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $47.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
