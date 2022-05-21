Guggenheim Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $19.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a na rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.20 and a beta of 2.76. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

