Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.42

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.42 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 261.15 ($3.22). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.21), with a volume of 1,363,912 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on GKP. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £574.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

