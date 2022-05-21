GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $34,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO remained flat at $$51.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,223,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

