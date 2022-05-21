GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $51,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $65.54. 459,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.