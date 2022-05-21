GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $33.15 Million Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $33,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE HMN traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 217,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

