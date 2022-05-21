GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $53.60 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $53,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,366,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 413,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $89.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

