GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $54.77 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Novanta worth $54,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Novanta by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 90,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,214. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.31 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.