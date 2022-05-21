GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,307 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.72% of SPX worth $46,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,520,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,321,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 471.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 69,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth $3,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.12. 376,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

