GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 20,775 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Matador Resources worth $42,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,214. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

