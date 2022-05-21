H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEO shares. Raymond James set a C$3.75 price target on shares of H2O Innovation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

