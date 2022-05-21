Hakka.Finance Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $2,091.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,465.90 or 1.00007276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 374,899,336 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

