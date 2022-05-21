Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.73

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 6718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLMAF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

