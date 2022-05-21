Hamster (HAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Hamster has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $147,155.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 196.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.33 or 0.12539623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 346.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00502562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,764.30 or 1.86238703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033806 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

