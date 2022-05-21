Harvest Finance Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $51.70 or 0.00176893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $34.98 million and $14.04 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 694,730 coins and its circulating supply is 676,605 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

