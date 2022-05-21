HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Stock Price Up 11.1%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.36. Approximately 15,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,158,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
HashiCorp Company Profile (NYSE:HCP)
