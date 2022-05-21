Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Entergy (NYSE:ETR) a $28.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.29.

NYSE ETR opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

