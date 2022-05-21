Haven Protocol Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $28.79 million and $808,302.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,295.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,970.05 or 0.06724764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00237581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016877 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.00655609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00592321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00069108 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004442 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 25,076,217 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

