HC Wainwright Lowers Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Price Target to $11.00

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GALT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

