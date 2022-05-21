HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

