HC Wainwright Trims Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Target Price to $7.00

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bitfarms from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

BITF stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.18 million and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Bitfarms has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $9.36.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Bitfarms had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,212,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after buying an additional 909,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

