Head-To-Head Comparison: Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) vs. Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Candel Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 313.11%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.03%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -29.17% -13.57% Century Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -23.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 774.71 -$36.12 million ($2.13) -1.65 Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($3.31) -2.57

Candel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Candel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Century Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

