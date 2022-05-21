Headinvest LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,481,000 after buying an additional 472,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,747,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,914,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,693. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

