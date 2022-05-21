Headinvest LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 533,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 445,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,053,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,335. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.