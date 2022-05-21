Headinvest LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,936,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,061.3% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 83,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 81,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.02. 6,717,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $108.30. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

