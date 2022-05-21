Headinvest LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Headinvest LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,784,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,494,000 after acquiring an additional 75,489 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. 2,697,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

