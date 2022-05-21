Headinvest LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $543.19. 4,025,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $592.91 and a 200 day moving average of $591.55. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $449.34 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

