Headinvest LLC Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. 780,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,317 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

