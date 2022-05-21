Headinvest LLC Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132,534 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

NYSE GPC traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.54. 998,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

