Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $29,518.20 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $46,040.62.
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 218 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $5,862.02.
NASDAQ HCAT opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $59.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 100,829 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.
Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
