Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $29,518.20 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $46,040.62.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 218 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $5,862.02.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 100,829 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

