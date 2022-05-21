Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Position Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 490,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,146 shares of company stock valued at $964,497. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

