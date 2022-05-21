Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 309.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.