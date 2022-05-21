HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.23 million, a P/E ratio of 95.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.